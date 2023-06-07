Understanding IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)’s financial health through ratios

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) closed the day trading at $10.02 down -5.38% from the previous closing price of $10.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640910 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IGMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Gauthier George sold 1,259 shares for $12.31 per share. The transaction valued at 15,497 led to the insider holds 40,953 shares of the business.

Decker Lisa Lynn sold 1,259 shares of IGMS for $15,497 on May 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 41,181 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On May 23, another insider, Tahir Misbah, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,259 shares for $12.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,497 and left with 50,711 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 432.82M and an Enterprise Value of 100.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 255.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IGMS traded about 254.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IGMS traded about 320.87k shares per day. A total of 44.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of May 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.93M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.63% and a Short% of Float of 35.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from IGM Biosciences, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $66.63, with high estimates of $27.09 and low estimates of $380.99.

