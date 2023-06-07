Understanding Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s financial health through ratios

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) closed the day trading at $97.93 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $95.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631140 shares were traded. MHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MHK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when HELEN SUZANNE L sold 4,250 shares for $103.23 per share. The transaction valued at 438,713 led to the insider holds 13,453 shares of the business.

Patton Rodney David sold 1,261 shares of MHK for $135,115 on Feb 21. The VP BUSINESS STRATEGY now owns 12,109 shares after completing the transaction at $107.15 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, HELEN SUZANNE L, who serves as the Possible Member of Group of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $116.40 each. As a result, the insider received 314,284 and left with 14,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MHK now has a Market Capitalization of 6.24B and an Enterprise Value of 9.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHK has reached a high of $142.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MHK traded about 566.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MHK traded about 625.35k shares per day. A total of 63.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MHK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.74 and a low estimate of $2.6, while EPS last year was $4.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.37 and $8.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.5. EPS for the following year is $11.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.4 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.95B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $2.81B. As of the current estimate, Mohawk Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.15B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.79B, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.58B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.99B and the low estimate is $10.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.