Understanding Snap Inc. (SNAP)’s financial health through ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16484893 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.34.

For a better understanding of SNAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 318.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 129,866 led to the insider holds 504,517 shares of the business.

Hunter Jerry James sold 64,409 shares of SNAP for $548,262 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,701,927 shares after completing the transaction at $8.51 per share. On May 16, another insider, O’Sullivan Michael J., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 60,793 shares for $8.51 each. As a result, the insider received 517,549 and left with 1,170,155 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 16.83B and an Enterprise Value of 16.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.69.

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $16.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Over the past 3-months, SNAP traded about 29.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNAP traded about 18.74M shares per day. A total of 1.58B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of May 14, 2023 were 60.66M with a Short Ratio of 60.66M, compared to 57.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.41.

29 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.