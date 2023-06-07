Understanding Telos Corporation (TLS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed at $2.76 up 6.98% from its previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697973 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5550.

For a deeper understanding of Telos Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Griffin Mark D bought 10,000 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 28,000 led to the insider holds 763,900 shares of the business.

Schaufeld Fredrick bought 253,807 shares of TLS for $598,985 on May 12. The Director now owns 84,603 shares after completing the transaction at $2.36 per share. On May 12, another insider, Wood John B, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 462,000 and bolstered with 4,803,015 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLS now has a Market Capitalization of 191.52M and an Enterprise Value of 92.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3356, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4097.

For the past three months, TLS has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 68.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.17M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.47M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.