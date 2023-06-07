Understanding Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) through its ratios

In the latest session, Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) closed at $35.66 up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $35.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4886924 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Univar Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.63B and an Enterprise Value of 7.78B. As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNVR has traded an average of 3.59M shares per day and 3.05M over the past ten days. A total of 157.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 3.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.89. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.48B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.84B and the low estimate is $11.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.