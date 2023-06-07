Understanding Wingstop Inc. (WING) through its ratios

In the latest session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) closed at $198.48 down -2.56% from its previous closing price of $203.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525502 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wingstop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $224 from $204 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Skipworth Michael sold 4,910 shares for $208.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,311 led to the insider holds 19,242 shares of the business.

MCDONALD WESLEY S sold 1,500 shares of WING for $309,975 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,310 shares after completing the transaction at $206.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Anand Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 862 shares for $173.21 each. As a result, the insider received 149,311 and left with 3,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WING now has a Market Capitalization of 5.95B and an Enterprise Value of 6.46B. As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $223.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WING has traded an average of 580.69K shares per day and 483.65k over the past ten days. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WING as of May 14, 2023 were 2.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.83M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 9.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WING is 0.76, from 0.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.21 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.5M to a low estimate of $96.88M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.78M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.16M, an increase of 17.30% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $357.52M, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.68M and the low estimate is $471.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.