Understanding Workday Inc. (WDAY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $215.00 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $213.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1404316 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $213.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Workday Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Chakraborty Sayan sold 10,734 shares for $195.44 per share. The transaction valued at 2,097,847 led to the insider holds 75,031 shares of the business.

BHUSRI ANEEL sold 11,734 shares of WDAY for $2,304,149 on Apr 05. The Co-CEO now owns 403,988 shares after completing the transaction at $196.37 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Bozzini James, who serves as the COO & Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,574 shares for $196.36 each. As a result, the insider received 2,076,347 and left with 92,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDAY now has a Market Capitalization of 56.12B and an Enterprise Value of 53.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 175.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $218.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDAY has traded an average of 2.03M shares per day and 3.22M over the past ten days. A total of 258.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.74M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of May 14, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 4.82M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 29 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.33. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 32 analysts recommending between $7.67 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Workday Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.