United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $48.79 in the last session, up 1.10% from day before closing price of $48.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3969891 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.81.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares for $42.59 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,648 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

KENNY CHRIS sold 16,000 shares of UAL for $783,070 on Feb 10. The Vice President & Controller now owns 8,132 shares after completing the transaction at $48.94 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Hart Gregory L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $50.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,014,700 and left with 19,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 16.00B and an Enterprise Value of 34.87B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $55.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 7.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 327.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of May 14, 2023 were 18.94M with a Short Ratio of 18.94M, compared to 16.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.55 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.77 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.04 and $7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.29. EPS for the following year is $10.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.91B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14B to a low estimate of $13.8B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.11B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.13B, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.81B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.76B and the low estimate is $54.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.