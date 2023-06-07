United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $167.85 in the prior trading day, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed at $167.59, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2521739 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Atlantic Equities on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $162.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares for $178.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,604,143 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brothers Norman M. Jr sold 20,724 shares of UPS for $3,777,235 on Feb 17. The Chief Legal & Compliance Off now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Newman Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $182.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466,770 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPS now has a Market Capitalization of 143.94B and an Enterprise Value of 160.94B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $209.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 862.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 720.52M. Shares short for UPS as of May 14, 2023 were 13.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.81M, compared to 14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UPS’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.18, compared to 6.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 25 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $3.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $10.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.76. EPS for the following year is $11.86, with 28 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $8.46.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $23.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.84B to a low estimate of $22.5B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.77B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.38B, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.95B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.34B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.87B and the low estimate is $94.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.