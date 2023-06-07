Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC)

In the latest session, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) closed at $14.87 up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $14.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 586894 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Follmann Christian bought 455 shares for $13.73 per share. The transaction valued at 6,247 led to the insider holds 72,634 shares of the business.

Follmann Christian sold 455 shares of HTGC for $6,243 on May 24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 72,179 shares after completing the transaction at $13.72 per share. On May 08, another insider, CROWELL GAYLE A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,200 shares for $13.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,352 and bolstered with 38,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B. As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTGC has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 135.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of May 14, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 9.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTGC is 1.56, from 1.49 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.67.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $108.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $100.2M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.11M, an estimated increase of 50.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.36M, an increase of 29.80% less than the figure of $50.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $117.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $408.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.69M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $447.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.8M and the low estimate is $413.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.