Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) was $0.46 for the day, up 10.77% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0277 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18356433 shares were traded. VEDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4575.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VEDU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEDU now has a Market Capitalization of 17.96M and an Enterprise Value of 80.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEDU has reached a high of $2.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7095, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7974.

Shares Statistics:

VEDU traded an average of 107.89K shares per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 76.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEDU as of May 14, 2023 were 44.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 52.7k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.