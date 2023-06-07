VMware Inc. (VMW) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) closed the day trading at $132.26 down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $134.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1925676 shares were traded. VMW stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VMW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rowe Zane sold 35,715 shares for $124.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,447,592 led to the insider holds 174,162 shares of the business.

Brulard Jean Pierre sold 6,651 shares of VMW for $804,838 on Dec 22. The EVP, Worldwide Sales now owns 69,563 shares after completing the transaction at $121.01 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Rowe Zane, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of the company, sold 17,860 shares for $120.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,143,608 and left with 160,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMW now has a Market Capitalization of 56.83B and an Enterprise Value of 61.55B. As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $138.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.13.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VMW traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VMW traded about 2.98M shares per day. A total of 426.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of May 14, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 6.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.21 and $6.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is $7.92, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.19 and $6.67.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.57B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, VMware Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.34B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.35B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.68B and the low estimate is $14.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.