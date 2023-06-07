Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) closed at $7.70 in the last session, down -0.13% from day before closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1095059 shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WEAV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Hyde Matthew C. sold 5,353 shares for $5.30 per share. The transaction valued at 28,386 led to the insider holds 601,873 shares of the business.

Goodsell Erin sold 2,500 shares of WEAV for $13,267 on May 05. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp.Sec now owns 745,104 shares after completing the transaction at $5.31 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Taylor Alan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 783 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,614 and bolstered with 370,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEAV now has a Market Capitalization of 514.42M and an Enterprise Value of 474.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WEAV traded on average about 433.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of May 14, 2023 were 427.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 670.11k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.1M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Weave Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.93M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.72M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.12M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189.16M and the low estimate is $178.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.