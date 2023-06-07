What shareholders can do to beat the market with Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) stock

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed the day trading at $38.88 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $38.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598483 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGRY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Owens Bradley R. sold 7,191 shares for $36.31 per share. The transaction valued at 261,105 led to the insider holds 74,189 shares of the business.

Evans Jason Eric sold 7,674 shares of SGRY for $262,911 on Mar 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 426,790 shares after completing the transaction at $34.26 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Evans Jason Eric, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 99 shares for $30.10 each. As a result, the insider received 2,980 and left with 414,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.92B and an Enterprise Value of 7.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $41.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGRY traded about 583.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGRY traded about 573.04k shares per day. A total of 125.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SGRY as of May 14, 2023 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 4.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.92 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $670.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $681.93M to a low estimate of $659.61M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.4M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $672.23M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $660.65M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.25B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.