Which analyst expects Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to perform well in the near future?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed the day trading at $14.44 up 3.22% from the previous closing price of $13.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2531732 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.89.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORTZ JON E bought 11,000 shares for $12.95 per share. The transaction valued at 142,428 led to the insider holds 1,122,102 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 3,000 shares of PEB for $39,660 on Mar 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,111,102 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 14,000 shares for $13.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 190,666 and bolstered with 1,108,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78B and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $24.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEB traded about 2.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEB traded about 1.99M shares per day. A total of 125.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.78M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 120.62% stake in the company. Shares short for PEB as of May 14, 2023 were 18.39M with a Short Ratio of 18.39M, compared to 19.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.94% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Dividends & Splits

PEB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $388.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.96M to a low estimate of $358.33M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $397.52M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.44M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.55M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.