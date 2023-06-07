WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $44.54 in the prior trading day, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) closed at $45.90, up 3.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1721448 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WSC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares for $44.62 per share. The transaction valued at 223,100 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares of WSC for $252,325 on Feb 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $50.47 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, DAVIS ERIKA T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,950 shares for $50.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,418 and bolstered with 6,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WSC now has a Market Capitalization of 9.29B and an Enterprise Value of 12.38B. As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 206.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.42% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of May 14, 2023 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 8.54M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $583.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $595.47M to a low estimate of $568.4M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $581.64M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $620.48M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.