Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Decline -0.61% in Day Trading, Closes at $63.56

The price of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) closed at $63.56 in the last session, down -0.61% from day before closing price of $63.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3062922 shares were traded. XEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Carter Brett C sold 30,000 shares for $70.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,115,921 led to the insider holds 8,146 shares of the business.

O’Connor Timothy John sold 15,625 shares of XEL for $1,087,333 on Apr 28. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 6,498 shares after completing the transaction at $69.59 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Prager Frank P, who serves as the SVP, Strategy, Security & Ext. of the company, sold 737 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 47,905 and left with 29,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XEL now has a Market Capitalization of 34.98B and an Enterprise Value of 60.91B. As of this moment, Xcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XEL has reached a high of $77.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XEL traded on average about 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 551.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 546.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XEL as of May 14, 2023 were 6.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 6.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XEL is 2.08, which was 1.98 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 60.30% for XEL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Xcel Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.79B, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.49B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $14.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.