XPO Inc. (XPO) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed at $49.04 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $48.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025928 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of XPO Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on May 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $51 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 53,610 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO for $279,216,970 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,300,701 shares after completing the transaction at $55.17 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,338 and left with 6,361,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.68B and an Enterprise Value of 8.63B. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $50.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPO has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of May 14, 2023 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 4.86M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.91B. As of the current estimate, XPO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated decrease of -39.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -37.60% over than the figure of -$39.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.