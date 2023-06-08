9 analysts offer recommendations for Organon & Co. (OGN) stock

The price of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) closed at $20.47 in the last session, up 1.94% from day before closing price of $20.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666268 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.22B and an Enterprise Value of 13.47B. As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $38.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGN traded on average about 2.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 254.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of May 14, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OGN is 1.12, which was 1.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $4.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.51B. As of the current estimate, Organon & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.57B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.61B and the low estimate is $6.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.