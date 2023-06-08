A glimpse at Trex Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) was $58.21 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $57.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857062 shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TREX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $66 from $54 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.33B and an Enterprise Value of 6.73B. As of this moment, Trex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $66.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.22.

Shares Statistics:

TREX traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 911.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of May 14, 2023 were 7.15M with a Short Ratio of 7.15M, compared to 7.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.24 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $320M to a low estimate of $314.09M. As of the current estimate, Trex Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386.25M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.7M, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.97M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.