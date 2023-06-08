A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

As of close of business last night, Glaukos Corporation’s stock clocked out at $66.55, up 2.67% from its previous closing price of $64.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893543 shares were traded. GKOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GKOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Burns Thomas William sold 142 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 8,520 led to the insider holds 673,963 shares of the business.

Burns Thomas William sold 7 shares of GKOS for $420 on May 23. The CHAIRMAN & CEO now owns 673,963 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On May 19, another insider, Burns Thomas William, who serves as the CHAIRMAN & CEO of the company, sold 1 shares for $60.21 each. As a result, the insider received 60 and left with 673,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GKOS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 3.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -37.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GKOS has reached a high of $65.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GKOS traded 414.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 606.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.82M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GKOS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.48M, compared to 5.04M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 16.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.85, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $74.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.2M to a low estimate of $72M. As of the current estimate, Glaukos Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.69M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.88M, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.04M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GKOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.86M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349M and the low estimate is $325.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.