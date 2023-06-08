Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Stock Closes down -0.09% on Wednesday Trading

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) closed the day trading at $11.27 down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630895 shares were traded. ABST stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on February 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 25,000 shares for $7.48 per share. The transaction valued at 187,095 led to the insider holds 5,506,989 shares of the business.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 2,562 shares of ABST for $19,240 on Mar 24. The 10% Owner now owns 5,481,989 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,323 and bolstered with 5,479,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABST now has a Market Capitalization of 596.60M and an Enterprise Value of 814.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABST has reached a high of $12.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABST traded about 968.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABST traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 52.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.04% stake in the company. Shares short for ABST as of May 14, 2023 were 749.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 422.69k on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $61.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.33M to a low estimate of $60.6M. As of the current estimate, Absolute Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.53M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.1M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.31M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.9M and the low estimate is $256M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.