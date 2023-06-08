Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) closed at $10.59 up 2.02% from its previous closing price of $10.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610924 shares were traded. ADEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adeia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B. As of this moment, Adeia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADEA has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADEA has traded an average of 577.79K shares per day and 750.84k over the past ten days. A total of 105.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADEA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 2.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADEA is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.04.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $89.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92.3M to a low estimate of $84.17M. As of the current estimate, Adeia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.81M, an estimated decrease of -17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.45M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of -$17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $438.93M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440M and the low estimate is $424.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.