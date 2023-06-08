Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $54.51 in the prior trading day, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) closed at $54.50, down -0.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099513 shares were traded. AJRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AJRD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $49 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Drake Eileen P. sold 39,711 shares for $41.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,651,978 led to the insider holds 214,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AJRD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.40B and an Enterprise Value of 4.46B. As of this moment, Aerojet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AJRD has reached a high of $56.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 958.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 80.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AJRD as of May 14, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 5.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AJRD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 10000:5275 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $574.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $579M to a low estimate of $570.7M. As of the current estimate, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $528.5M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $599.35M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $604.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $594M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AJRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.