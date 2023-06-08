Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $50.75 in the last session, down -2.44% from day before closing price of $52.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3020239 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.63.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEM now has a Market Capitalization of 25.04B and an Enterprise Value of 26.80B. As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEM traded on average about 3.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 468.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of May 14, 2023 were 8.58M with a Short Ratio of 8.58M, compared to 10.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.58B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.74B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.25B and the low estimate is $5.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.