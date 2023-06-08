Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1329 Before Closing at $0.13

In the latest session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) closed at $0.13 down -5.27% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996105 shares were traded. MIMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1329.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4.75 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when BRANT DAVID MARK ELIAS sold 873 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,633 led to the insider holds 602,295 shares of the business.

Shalev Uzi sold 483 shares of MIMO for $903 on Nov 23. The CTO now owns 582,988 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, SMITH PETERSEN HENRIK, who serves as the Chief Sales&Marketing Officer of the company, sold 397 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 742 and left with 694,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIMO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.46M and an Enterprise Value of 150.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIMO has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4558.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIMO has traded an average of 94.29K shares per day and 484.35k over the past ten days. A total of 74.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.73M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MIMO as of May 14, 2023 were 175.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 204.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $25.4M. As of the current estimate, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.95M, an estimated decrease of -45.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.9M, a decrease of -64.90% less than the figure of -$45.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $86.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, down -48.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.3M and the low estimate is $86.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.