Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock Closes down -2.54% on Wednesday Trading

After finishing at $12.58 in the prior trading day, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $12.26, down -2.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3652520 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.84B and an Enterprise Value of 4.69B. As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 396.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.47M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.36% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of May 14, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 7.64M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $248.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.83M to a low estimate of $238.49M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.2M, an estimated increase of 30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.75M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $986.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.2M, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $941.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $824M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.