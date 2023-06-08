Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Records -1.31% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) was $0.47 for the day, down -1.31% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833603 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5024 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 812,500 led to the insider holds 1,250,000 shares of the business.

Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares of TCRT for $487,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 5,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRT now has a Market Capitalization of 112.78M and an Enterprise Value of 102.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9956.

Shares Statistics:

TCRT traded an average of 632.81K shares per day over the past three months and 732.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of May 14, 2023 were 23.81M with a Short Ratio of 23.81M, compared to 23.78M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.90% and a Short% of Float of 10.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.29.