Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Stocks Hit Low of $300.77 Before Closing at $301.73

In the latest session, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed at $301.73 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $304.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548605 shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $300.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Align Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $307 from $165 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Dallas Kevin J bought 7,000 shares for $285.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,996,800 led to the insider holds 12,246 shares of the business.

HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares of ALGN for $999,912 on Feb 08. The President and CEO now owns 188,417 shares after completing the transaction at $341.50 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Morici John, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 587 shares for $341.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,660 and bolstered with 8,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 23.09B and an Enterprise Value of 22.33B. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $368.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 314.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 261.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGN has traded an average of 782.91K shares per day and 653.06k over the past ten days. A total of 76.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of May 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.3. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $991.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $983.24M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.55M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $992.15M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $962.18M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.