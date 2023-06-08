Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) was $0.79 for the day, down -6.58% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0557 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651592 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYTO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54M and an Enterprise Value of 12.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9894.

Shares Statistics:

CYTO traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.91M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of May 14, 2023 were 86.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.