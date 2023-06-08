Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) closed at $221.25 up 0.01% from its previous closing price of $221.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2403250 shares were traded. AMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $221.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amgen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 24, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $290 from $292 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Khosla Rachna sold 387 shares for $292.90 per share. The transaction valued at 113,352 led to the insider holds 6,630 shares of the business.

Grygiel Nancy A. sold 545 shares of AMGN for $159,977 on Nov 08. The SVP & CCO now owns 13,009 shares after completing the transaction at $293.54 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Williams R Sanders, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $249.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 5,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 118.21B and an Enterprise Value of 148.25B. As of this moment, Amgen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has reached a high of $296.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $211.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 248.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMGN has traded an average of 2.37M shares per day and 3.01M over the past ten days. A total of 534.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 532.96M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMGN as of May 14, 2023 were 7.59M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 7.99M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMGN is 8.52, from 7.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 53.70% for AMGN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $4.16, while EPS last year was $4.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.67, with high estimates of $4.99 and low estimates of $4.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.41 and $17.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.82. EPS for the following year is $18.84, with 11 analysts recommending between $21.45 and $17.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01B to a low estimate of $6.39B. As of the current estimate, Amgen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.78B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.57B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.32B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.3B and the low estimate is $26.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.