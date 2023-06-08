Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) was $10.12 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $10.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1150227 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when SC US (TTGP), LTD. sold 46,790 shares for $9.69 per share. The transaction valued at 453,395 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SC US (TTGP), LTD. sold 46,790 shares of AMPL for $453,395 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.69 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Grady Patrick W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 46,790 shares for $9.69 each. As a result, the insider received 453,395 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 937.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $19.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

AMPL traded an average of 715.35K shares per day over the past three months and 905.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.43M to a low estimate of $66.73M. As of the current estimate, Amplitude Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.13M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $67M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $267.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.07M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.87M and the low estimate is $277.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.