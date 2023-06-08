An overall feel about Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) was $46.55 for the day, down -1.96% from the previous closing price of $47.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2518730 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of Z’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Daimler Susan sold 10,814 shares for $45.49 per share. The transaction valued at 491,908 led to the insider holds 61,515 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 6,371 shares of Z for $290,173 on May 22. The President of Zillow now owns 39,777 shares after completing the transaction at $45.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Wacksman Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,361 shares for $44.94 each. As a result, the insider received 330,808 and left with 93,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 10.84B and an Enterprise Value of 9.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $49.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.83.

Shares Statistics:

Z traded an average of 2.41M shares per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.06% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of May 14, 2023 were 18.78M with a Short Ratio of 18.78M, compared to 18.01M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.35M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.