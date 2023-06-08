Analyst EPS estimates for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) stock

After finishing at $28.89 in the prior trading day, Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) closed at $29.01, up 0.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1395969 shares were traded. ARNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Austen William F. bought 10,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 198,406 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Perreiah Diana B. sold 4,015 shares of ARNC for $110,011 on Aug 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 126,204 shares after completing the transaction at $27.40 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Miller Melissa M, who serves as the EVP and CHRO of the company, sold 31,122 shares for $28.28 each. As a result, the insider received 880,130 and left with 66,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.91B and an Enterprise Value of 4.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARNC has reached a high of $31.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARNC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.95, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Arconic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, a decrease of -1.50% over than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.