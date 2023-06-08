Analyst EPS estimates for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) stock

After finishing at $63.23 in the prior trading day, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed at $62.94, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659539 shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Harnett Samantha sold 800 shares for $65.35 per share. The transaction valued at 52,280 led to the insider holds 13,984 shares of the business.

Harnett Samantha sold 2,500 shares of LOGI for $140,891 on Apr 26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,784 shares after completing the transaction at $56.36 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Arunkundrum Prakash, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,831 shares for $65.04 each. As a result, the insider received 379,270 and left with 63,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOGI now has a Market Capitalization of 9.99B and an Enterprise Value of 8.92B. As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $68.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 506.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 472.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.39M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of May 14, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.16, compared to 0.97 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $908.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $928.58M to a low estimate of $885.3M. As of the current estimate, Logitech International S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $942.91M, a decrease of -21.00% over than the figure of -$21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $909M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, down -9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.