Analysts predict EPS of $1.45 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)’s current quarter

After finishing at $135.62 in the prior trading day, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) closed at $135.00, down -0.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1892969 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.32.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $123 from $122 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares for $145.48 per share. The transaction valued at 218,798 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Drexler Andrew sold 7,970 shares of KMB for $1,156,610 on Apr 27. The Vice President and Controller now owns 4,889 shares after completing the transaction at $145.12 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Hsu Michael D., who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, sold 46,508 shares for $144.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,710,077 and left with 111,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 45.55B and an Enterprise Value of 53.50B. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $147.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 337.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of May 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 7.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.66, compared to 4.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.25. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.06B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.18B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.51B and the low estimate is $20.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.