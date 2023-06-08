Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Alcon Inc. (ALC)

In the latest session, Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) closed at $77.65 down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $79.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777931 shares were traded. ALC stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alcon Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALC now has a Market Capitalization of 38.35B and an Enterprise Value of 42.43B. As of this moment, Alcon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 110.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALC has reached a high of $82.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALC has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 689.79k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALC as of May 14, 2023 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 7.3M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.01 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Alcon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.65B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.25B and the low estimate is $9.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.