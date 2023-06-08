Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for McKesson Corporation (MCK)

In the latest session, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) closed at $384.62 down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $388.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636143 shares were traded. MCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $388.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $383.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of McKesson Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $420.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Rodgers Thomas L sold 645 shares for $395.70 per share. The transaction valued at 255,226 led to the insider holds 2,544 shares of the business.

TYLER BRIAN S. sold 3,938 shares of MCK for $1,540,742 on Jun 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 130,996 shares after completing the transaction at $391.25 per share. On May 31, another insider, Vitalone Britt J., who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 13,330 shares for $373.28 each. As a result, the insider received 4,975,822 and left with 14,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCK now has a Market Capitalization of 52.16B and an Enterprise Value of 54.77B. As of this moment, McKesson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCK has reached a high of $401.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $298.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 374.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 367.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCK has traded an average of 982.84K shares per day and 924.91k over the past ten days. A total of 139.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.45M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCK is 2.16, from 2.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for MCK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 04, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.13 and a low estimate of $5.73, while EPS last year was $5.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.32, with high estimates of $6.49 and low estimates of $6.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.78 and $26.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.6. EPS for the following year is $30.17, with 14 analysts recommending between $31.4 and $29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $71.57B to a low estimate of $68.5B. As of the current estimate, McKesson Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.15B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.45B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.66B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.71B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.62B and the low estimate is $305.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.