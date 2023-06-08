Analysts provide stock recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) closed the day trading at $128.52 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $128.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499165 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JAZZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $190 from $192 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Patil Neena M sold 1,600 shares for $127.98 per share. The transaction valued at 204,763 led to the insider holds 32,826 shares of the business.

GALA RENEE D sold 6,000 shares of JAZZ for $790,474 on May 18. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 35,978 shares after completing the transaction at $131.75 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Carr Patricia, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,023 shares for $133.22 each. As a result, the insider received 136,284 and left with 6,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAZZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.22B and an Enterprise Value of 12.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $163.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JAZZ traded about 504.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JAZZ traded about 717.37k shares per day. A total of 63.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of May 14, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.31M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.12 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $4.92 and low estimates of $4.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.85 and $16.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.42. EPS for the following year is $19.11, with 15 analysts recommending between $23.72 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $944.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $978.99M to a low estimate of $910.1M. As of the current estimate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s year-ago sales were $932.88M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $956.24M, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $931M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAZZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.