Analysts provide stock recommendations for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) closed the day trading at $38.47 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $38.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665506 shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSEM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $37.50 from $24 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.45B. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $48.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSEM traded about 779.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSEM traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 109.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.23M. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 970.2k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $354.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $356M to a low estimate of $351.13M. As of the current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $426.17M, an estimated decrease of -16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.55M, a decrease of -15.10% over than the figure of -$16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.