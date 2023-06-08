Analyzing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.93, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209303 shares were traded. CCCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Christo Rodney sold 12,500 shares for $11.27 per share. The transaction valued at 140,878 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Herb Brian sold 97,459 shares of CCCS for $1,079,719 on Jun 01. The insider now owns 192,120 shares after completing the transaction at $11.08 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Christo Rodney, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 11,495 shares for $11.08 each. As a result, the insider received 127,332 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.87B and an Enterprise Value of 7.37B. As of this moment, CCC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 242.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCS has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCCS traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 616.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCS as of May 14, 2023 were 5.11M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $208.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209M to a low estimate of $208.2M. As of the current estimate, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.79M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $214.78M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $216M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.76M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $847M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.45M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $918.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928M and the low estimate is $902.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.