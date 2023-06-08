Analyzing PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s quick and current ratios

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) closed the day trading at $1.21 down -23.42% from the previous closing price of $1.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842935 shares were traded. PLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 08, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLM now has a Market Capitalization of 305.04M and an Enterprise Value of 393.24M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLM has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5319.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLM traded about 132.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLM traded about 190.92k shares per day. A total of 101.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.05M. Insiders hold about 22.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PLM as of May 14, 2023 were 362.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 468.42k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.