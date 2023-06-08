Analyzing Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)’s quick and current ratios

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed the day trading at $11.64 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $11.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233703 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.51.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 1,383 shares for $11.16 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 242,701 shares of the business.

Adams Brian sold 863 shares of RLAY for $9,631 on Apr 28. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 134,882 shares after completing the transaction at $11.16 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Catinazzo Thomas, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 863 shares for $11.16 each. As a result, the insider received 9,631 and left with 149,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.42B and an Enterprise Value of 534.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1137.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 449.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLAY traded about 1.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLAY traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 121.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.59% stake in the company. Shares short for RLAY as of May 14, 2023 were 21.48M with a Short Ratio of 21.48M, compared to 19.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.8 and -$4.08.