Analyzing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)’s quick and current ratios

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) closed the day trading at $23.79 up 1.45% from the previous closing price of $23.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849971 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBCF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E bought 2,385 shares for $20.66 per share. The transaction valued at 49,274 led to the insider holds 6,875 shares of the business.

Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares of SBCF for $144,245 on Feb 27. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 60,891 shares after completing the transaction at $30.71 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Kleffel Juliette, who serves as the EVP, Chief Banking Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $31.88 each. As a result, the insider received 270,980 and left with 38,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBCF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.01B. As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $36.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBCF traded about 998.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBCF traded about 625.67k shares per day. A total of 80.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of May 14, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 4.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

SBCF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $154.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $157.6M to a low estimate of $153.54M. As of the current estimate, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s year-ago sales were $98.61M, an estimated increase of 57.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.9M, an increase of 43.90% less than the figure of $57.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $612.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $604.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.25M, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $617.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.6M and the low estimate is $605.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.