AppLovin Corporation (APP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $21.53 During Trading Session

After finishing at $23.30 in the prior trading day, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed at $21.53, down -7.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6355455 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 345,000,000 led to the insider holds 29,782,619 shares of the business.

KKR Denali Holdings L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of APP for $345,000,000 on Jun 01. The 10% Owner now owns 29,782,619 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On May 24, another insider, Valenzuela Victoria, who serves as the CLO & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 52,193 shares for $24.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275,075 and left with 684,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.11B and an Enterprise Value of 10.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $44.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 373.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.76M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of May 14, 2023 were 15.06M with a Short Ratio of 15.06M, compared to 14.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $722.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $756M to a low estimate of $710.08M. As of the current estimate, AppLovin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $776.23M, an estimated decrease of -6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.46M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $705M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.82B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.52B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.