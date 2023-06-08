Archrock Inc. (AROC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) closed at $10.15 in the last session, up 2.42% from day before closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180763 shares were traded. AROC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AROC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Henderson Donna A sold 13,961 shares for $11.11 per share. The transaction valued at 155,107 led to the insider holds 50,039 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 617,612 shares of AROC for $6,867,845 on Feb 28. The 10% Owner now owns 15,555,014 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 557,737 shares for $10.83 each. As a result, the insider received 6,040,292 and left with 16,172,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AROC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $11.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AROC traded on average about 875.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 12.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of May 14, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.07M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AROC is 0.60, which was 0.59 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $245.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.41M to a low estimate of $241.6M. As of the current estimate, Archrock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $215.83M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.24M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.11M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $974.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.57M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.