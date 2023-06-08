Are Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares too expensive at this price?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) closed the day trading at $450.57 down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $453.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583426 shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $453.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $447.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $525 from $490 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares for $450.15 per share. The transaction valued at 112,538 led to the insider holds 5,903 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares of ROP for $109,000 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 6,153 shares after completing the transaction at $436.00 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 471 shares for $429.55 each. As a result, the insider received 202,318 and left with 38,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROP now has a Market Capitalization of 48.03B and an Enterprise Value of 53.51B. As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $463.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $356.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 448.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 424.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROP traded about 576.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROP traded about 711.83k shares per day. A total of 106.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.62M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of May 14, 2023 were 774.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 694.91k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Dividends & Splits

ROP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.73, up from 2.61 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.53. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.03 and a low estimate of $3.97, while EPS last year was $3.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.24 and low estimates of $4.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.58 and $16.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.3. EPS for the following year is $17.5, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.21 and $17.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.37B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.05B and the low estimate is $6.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.