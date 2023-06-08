Arrival (ARVL) Stock Closes down -9.73% on Wednesday Trading

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed the day trading at $2.97 down -9.73% from the previous closing price of $3.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590945 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2738 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARVL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on October 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 50.21M and an Enterprise Value of -95.07M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $96.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.2406.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARVL traded about 638.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARVL traded about 921.27k shares per day. A total of 12.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.90M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of May 14, 2023 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 917.95k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 33.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$24.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$24.45 and a low estimate of -$24.45, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$37.2 and -$37.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.2. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.