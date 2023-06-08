As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) offers stability

After finishing at $51.66 in the prior trading day, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) closed at $49.00, down -5.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3743928 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 670.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Marshall Jolene Lau sold 1,051 shares for $44.31 per share. The transaction valued at 46,570 led to the insider holds 6,585 shares of the business.

Arntz Michael sold 7,961 shares of SMAR for $379,899 on Mar 31. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 10,522 shares after completing the transaction at $47.72 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $48.04 each. As a result, the insider received 192,160 and left with 5,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.51B and an Enterprise Value of 6.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $52.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.18M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of May 14, 2023 were 4.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.06M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $214.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213M. As of the current estimate, Smartsheet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $168.31M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.09M, an increase of 23.20% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.5M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $950M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $944.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $945.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.91M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.