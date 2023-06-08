Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Decline -4.43% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.53

The price of Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) closed at $0.53 in the last session, down -4.43% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0246 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838158 shares were traded. ASXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5611 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5210.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASXC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Biffi Andrea bought 293,077 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 207,557 led to the insider holds 492,815 shares of the business.

Starling William N JR sold 27,010 shares of ASXC for $10,804 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 13,846 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASXC now has a Market Capitalization of 132.90M and an Enterprise Value of 81.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASXC has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5587.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASXC traded on average about 790.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ASXC as of May 14, 2023 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 11.66M, compared to 12.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1.04M. As of the current estimate, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $994k, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, a decrease of -31.40% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.3M and the low estimate is $14.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 91.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.